Following the leak that Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian fame will be taking on the role as main antagonist Anton Castillo in Far Cry 6, the official world premiere trailer has launched, giving an education in how hand grenades work. The trailer below shows off what players can expect to find in the fictional paradise of Yara.

Far Cry 6 is scheduled to release on February 18 of next year.