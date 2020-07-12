NieR Re[in]carnation Unveils New Character Art, Trailer

With the announcement of NieR Replicant’s remaster came along with the reveal of NieR Re[in]carnation, a brand new mobile title. Since then players have been anticipating this curious and unique entry into the series, and today we’ve gotten a better look at gameplay. The latest trailer showcases some beautiful scenery while walking around, but also a look at some new characters, enemies and combat. None of it is gone into depth but it appears to be turn based to some degree with attacked being allocated to simple on-screen buttons for each character. The new character artwork also appeared on the official website which can be seen here.

NieR Re[in]carnation is planning to launch on iOS and Android with no set date yet. Check out the latest trailer below: