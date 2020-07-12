Screenshot Saturday Featuring Genesis Noir, The Survivalists, More

Hello, and welcome to yet another edition of Screenshot Saturday! And we know you’re still in shock from the Devolver Direct yesterday, while also possibly anticipating the Ubisoft Forward presentation today, but in between all of that, we just happen to have a bunch of other notable games for you to check out as well! As usual, developers have taken to social media each weekend with the #screenshotsaturday tag, eager to show off little glimpses into their latest projects. And so without further ago, let’s see what games stood out as some various highlights this week…

Hello Everyone, Here's a screenshot from the new environment added to Battle Axe in the latest kickstarter update. #screenshotsaturday #pixelart @NumskullGames Wanna read more? Go to:https://t.co/Tp8Z874iRZ You can also pre-order the game right here: https://t.co/OuhwQpEij0 pic.twitter.com/6hmI5knzzS — Henk Nieborg (@pixelhenk) July 11, 2020

Battle Axe- So this promising tribute to classic arcade games is showing off a new area in the game, among other things. Here we have Dragon’s Keep, which, true to its name, has you facing off against…orc troopers? Well, maybe they’re saving any dragons for boss battles. Besides, by the looks of things here, the orcs are providing a rather fun and meaty challenge as a group anyway.

Metamorphosis- Well, I don’t exactly remember any part in the Franz Kafka story where it looked like the protagonist that becomes an insect is about to join in on an insect uprising, but from what I’ve seen so far, I appreciate the effort to take things in an even more surreal direction. This looks like an impressive adventure game so far, and I can’t wait to see where this goes.

Untitled Fire Face Game- I admit that I typically don’t feature untitled games here, but dammit, I couldn’t resist this one. After all, this is just some simple yet amazing and stylish action on display, down to the various chunks of scenery and former enemies that go flying. I’m not sure what the premise is yet, but this game still has my full attention now, so here’s hoping we get more details soon.

Meet No Man: a watch peddler stuck in a deterministic hell. 🎷 https://t.co/UBIiR4etCN#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/JTNG9Ph0VC — Genesis Noir (@GenesisNoirGame) July 11, 2020

Genesis Noir- So you may be asking to yourself “What does a watch peddler named No Man have to do with a monochrome film noir graphic adventure that’s centered around a surreal journey involving jazz and the Big Bang?” And honestly, I don’t have the answers. All I know so far is that this is one visually stunning and oddly compelling journey, and I am looking forward to trying to wrap my head around it.

When you think you’ve got your house just perfect.​ ​Then your friend invites you round to see their ‘minor’ DIY…​ ​#ScreenShotSaturday #Pixelart pic.twitter.com/IOnnBwVR7L — 🐵The Survivalists (@SurvivalistsT17) July 11, 2020

The Survivalists- Let’s be honest: If you could make ANY half-decent shelter while stranded on a deserted island, let alone the rather spacious home seen here, you’d likely do some victory rolls as well. Here especially, considering the amount of hard work it likely takes. It may be tough, but it looks like it’ll involve some rewarding gameplay.

Ghostrunner- This may be a cyberpunk future here in this game, but if I were a goon who was told to be on guard due to a ninja-like killer using parkour to slash their opponents, I would try to minimize the amount of clothing and augments that basically say “Slash Here.” Though it does mean that taking out these guys with lightning-fast skills will likely be extra enjoyable.

Dark Light- This intriguing souls-like metroidvania game about hunting fantastical beats in a cyberpunk world that can only be seen with the light of your drone is currently available in Early Access, and as such, you can naturally expect more and more tweaks to it as development progresses. And elemental weapons would indeed be a nice addition, especially if any status effects keep give away an enemy’s location…

Darn crocs — the raft might look like a cracker, but it's not one!

Wait, do crocodiles even eat crackers?#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/59GUsX71Ej — ⚓ Trash Sailors (@TrashSailors) July 11, 2020

Trash Sailors- I assume that this is what you get when you make your boat out of garbage that smells like fish guts. Luckily, it should only take a bit of salvage to help fix up that patch, and for the record, crocodiles don’t seem to have cracker listed on their menu, so feel free to use those as building materials. Whatever adds to the twisted flavor of this intriguing bit of insane piracy.

Various other new updates to #CoreDecay:

* Polymers, a new resource!

* Damage grunts, that become more cyborg-sounding the more implants you install!

* Interactable sewer grates!

* XP granted on successful terminal logins!#gamedev #indiedev #madewithunity #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/AmoJ9PAYqF — Ivar Hill (@ivarhill) July 11, 2020

Core Decay- This is already looking like an impressive retro FPS game about a dying Earth, but I do love it when developers go the extra mile and make sure to add all sorts of little touches and improvements like this. And oddly enough, the one I want to most see in action is the grunting noises, if only to hear the apparent evolution of them as you go full cyborg.

Rawmen- I could go on about how this still looks like a kickass multiplayer game, but come on, you just saw a man get launched a good twenty feet or so in the air by a giant meatball that they were riding in. Do you REALLY need anything else?