Ubisoft Releases Half Hour Gameplay Walkthrough Video For Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

During the Ubisoft Forward stream earlier today many questions about upcoming Ubisoft titles were answered, and YouTube became ever so much more populated with trailers for Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Among these trailers is a walkthrough video slightly over a half hour showcasing the gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, coming out November 17. More information about our impressions can be found in our preview, along with a twenty minute video of yours truly playing the game very badly.