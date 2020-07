Today we saw the official announcement of Far Cry 6 and release date of February 18 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. One of the things that makes Far Cry games so memorable is a good villain, and fans of Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian were thrilled to learn that Giancarlo Esposito will be taking on the role of antagonist Anton Castillo. Ubisoft has shared a brief interview with Esposito talking about what he will bring to Far Cry 6.