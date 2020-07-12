Ubisoft Shows Off New Hyper Scape Trailers, Beta Now Available

Ubisoft’s attempt to break into the battle royale market starts with Hyper Scape, a flashy, futuristic looking shooter that will have 100-players going at it to prove who’s the best of the bunch. Taking place in 2054, you will be going through the Neo-Arcadia in a Ready Player One-esque virtual reality, full of hacks and weapons.

Ubisoft not only showcased two brand new trailers, but announced that Hyper Scape is now available for open beta for anyone wanting to give it a go. The game will feature a free 30 tier battle pass and any progress you make during your time in the beta will continue forth as the game approaches its release.