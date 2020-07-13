Blair Witch Launches on Switch

It was pretty cool to hear a cult classic horror film from 1994 was being turned into a video game. There was a lot of hype for Blair Witch and while it may have been an average game, it’s still enjoyable! Now, Switch players can give it a try as it’s available right now.

Blair Witch is connected to the original film’s story and expands upon the canon. You play as a character diagnosed with PTSD, so walking around a creepy wooded area will not be easy. Use the equipment available and your loyal canine companion to navigate the psychological horror title and its combat, puzzles and exploration.

Like we said in our review, this will be worth it for hardcore horror and Blair Witch fans but maybe you’ll become intrigued and add it to your collection. The launch trailer for Switch gives a little peek at gameplay so check it out below.