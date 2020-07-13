HyperX Introduces New High-Speed, High-Capacity RAM

Today, HyperX has announced new high-speed and high-capacity modules for its Predator and FURY line of RAM. Both the Predator DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB will feature kits up to 256GB and speeds up to 4800MHz. These memory modules have been designed to pass what HyperX states as “rigorous certification test procedures”. Both brands are also Intel XMP certified and AMD certified Ready for Ryzen. The HyperX Predator DDR4 will deliver fast frequencies and low latencies up to a speed of 4800MHz and latencies from CL12 to CL19. The Predator RAM use a black aluminum head spreader and matching black PCB to go along with the look of the latest PC builds. Predator will be available in 8GB, 16GB and 32 GB single modules in kits of two, four and eight.

As for the HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB is the cost-effective yet high-performance upgrade option for the latest gaming platforms or motherboards currently available. This RAM offers Plug N Play at 2400MHz and 2666MHz, which allows for automatic memory overclocking at standard 1.2V settings. The FURY features a low-profile asymmetrical heat spreader design with speeds ranging from 2400MHz to 3733MHz and latencies from CL15 to CL19. The FURY DDR4 is available as single modules ranging from 4GB to 32GB with various kit configurations ranging from 16GB to 128GB.

HyperX also recently achieved two memory frequency milestones. HyperX had reached 6600MHz (2DIMMconfiguration) and 6638MHz (1DIMMconfiguration) on an ASUS ROG MAXIMUS 12 APEX motherboard. You can watch the 6600MHz feat here, and the 6638MHz feat here.

“We are excited to expand the HyperX Predator DDR4 and FURY DDR4 families of products to offer PC enthusiasts more options to choose from when building a PC,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX. “Ideal for users who want high-performance , stylish memory upgrades, these new models offer users faster speeds and higher capacities with maximum reliability for a minimal investment.”