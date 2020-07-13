Might & Magic Era of Chaos Takes a Minute to Thank the Fans

Amidst new gameplay for games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and a reveal for Far Cry 6, Ubisoft took a minute to thank the fans who’ve been supporting Might & Magic Era of Chaos. The card-based mobile game has been running for about seven months now, and it certainly wouldn’t have gotten that far without a dedicated audience.

It could be that Might & Magic Era of Chaos is just another mobile RPG battle game. There doesn’t seem to be a ton separating it from it’s competition, yet there’s apparently enough to it to attract a committed fandom. Hopefully there’s more to it than first meets the eye or at least enough for players feel like their time with it has been worthwhile.

Might & Magic Era of Chaos is available now on Android and iOS.