Trials Rising Welcomes Riders Back to the Gigatrack

Trials Rising players got a welcome surprise during Ubisoft’s “Forward” press conference. It turns out that a fan-favorite track from Trials Evolution is coming back and in a big way. Everyone saddle-up those bikes; the Gigatrack is back and it’s going to take even more endurance to conquer it this time around. Check it out:

Once it hits Trials Rising on July 16, the newly-improved Gigatrack will take challengers through five different environments as they slowly make their way through what will soon be the longest track to ever hit the Trials series. It’s also coming as a free update too, so fans need not even worry about having to pay for access this time.

Trials Rising is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.