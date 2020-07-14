Razer Unveils 60% Huntsman Mini Mechanical Keyboard

The Razer Huntsman line of mechanical keyboards has been a highly-successful line for the company. The current popularity of keyboards is surrounding a smaller size. Thanks to a combination of eSports professionals and online streamers, 60% keyboards are all the buzz in 2020. Razer has announced a new 60% mechanical keyboard for gamers that will be part of the Huntsman line. The Tournament Edition was a smaller keyboard than the Huntsman Elite, and the new Huntsman Mini is the first 60% keyboard that Razer has produced as it is tenkeyless.

The Razer Huntsman Mini and Mini Mercury Edition are available in both black and white colors. There are no arrow keys or function keys across the top, but the keyboards will include a secondary function to allow usage for the arrows and function keys. Players can also choose between clicky and linear optical switches. These switches have been revamped to address the audible clicks that were issues identified by player feedback. Both the clicky and linear will have smoother key strokes thanks to improved lubing.

The keycaps on the Huntsman Mini are Doubleshot PBT Keycaps with the secondary functions side printed on specific keys. These will be available across multiple regions around the world. These PBT are used specifically for eSports competitions as they are more durable and thick. Doubleshot PBT Keycaps Upgrade Kits are also available for further customization. Players can also change the lighting presets for the Huntsman Mini without the use of Synapse. The on-board memory allows up to five profiles to be stored locally and also per-key color customization.

The Razer Huntsman Mini will have two different retail options. The Huntsman Mini with Clicky Keys is available now for $119.99 while the Linear Key option will be available in August for $129.99. Both black and white colors are available now as options, as well. These units will also include a detachable USB-C cable for easy portability.

Check out some screenshots below: