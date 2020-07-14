Fault – Milestone One Goes Physical Thanks to Limited Run Games

Visual novel fans are likely familiar with Fault – Milestone One. First released in English in 2014, it has since gained a following. The game released first on PC before Switch and PS4.

If you’ve been hankering for a physical copy then Limited Run Games have you covered. They’re bringing both standard and limited editions to both PS4 and Switch. The Collector’s Edition includes an artbook, soundtrack, three keychains and stickers. There’s also an English-only new manga.

Both the standard and collector’s editions will go up for pre-sale on July 21. Limited Run Games will accept orders for four weeks. Be sure to mark your calendar if you’re interested so as not to miss out!