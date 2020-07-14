‘Forge a New Path’ with Ghost of Tsushima’s Launch Trailer

After over six years, Sucker Punch’s newest open world adventure is nearly ready for release, as Ghost of Tsushima aims to take players back to thirteenth century Japan.

To prepare for the launch on Friday for PS4, Sony has put out one final trailer for Ghost of Tsushima, which can be seen below. As Mongol forces prepare to invade the titular island, protagonist Jin Sakai must protect his homeland using the tactics of the intimidating samurais and the stealthy ghosts.

For more on Ghost of Tsushima, be sure to check out our review, which calls it “original, impactful, beautiful and deep.”