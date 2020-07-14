Funko Announces a Trio of PlayStation Character Pop!s

With the release of Sony’s latest gem, Ghost of Tsushima, the company has teamed up with Funko to announce three collectible figures. Each one is based on a popular character from exclusive Sony titles.

First up is Kratos from God of War wielding his Blades of Chaos. The Hunter from Bloodborne also comes equipped. And newcomer Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima is wearing his mask and has a bloodstained detail. Each one is available for pre-order on GameStop’s website and are set to release in varying weeks of August.

There have been Pop!s available for a variety of PlayStation exclusives but seeing these three together just looks so cool. Check them out below!