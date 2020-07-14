Joker and Hero amiibo Receive Release Date

Last month it was revealed that Min Min from ARMS would be joining the game as a DLC character. It was quite an exciting choice but there was more for Smash Bros. fans to check out. During that stream some new amiibo were shown off and today a release date has been given.

Both Hero from the Dragon Quest series and Joker of Persona are getting their amiibo figures. On October 2 fans can get their hands on these two. It seems the original plan of releasing during the fall is right on schedule. Hopefully COVID-19 happenings won’t delay them.

The amiibo will be usable in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and hopefully other Switch titles give them a purpose as well. Check them out in the Tweet below.