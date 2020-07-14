Kill It With Fire Starts the Crusade This August

Spider annihilation game, Kill It With Fire, finally has a release date. Starting August 13, fans can bring the fight to the spiders using anything and everything at their disposal. In celebration of this announcement and the upcoming release of the game’s second free chapter, Heatwave, tinyBuild Games have released a new trailer showing-off more of the anti-arachnid tools players will have access to.

Heatwave doesn’t hit Steam until July 17, but fans can still try the game right now if they want. The first free chapter for Kill It With Fire, Ignition, launched a couple of months ago. The game’s features include plenty of spiders, plenty of way to blow up said spiders, a “realistic” fire system and supposedly the real truth about spiders. It’s still a mystery as to what that “truth” could be, but at least fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out.

Kill It With Fire launches for PC on August 13.