Orcs Must Die! 3 Available Now Exclusively on Stadia

The Orcs Must Die! franchise is back, exclusively on Stadia. Google today revealed that Orcs Must Die! 3 is available to download to day for free as part of Stadia Pro, or $29.99 as a standalone purchase.

Orcs Must Die! 3 brings back the orc-slaying mayhem fans have come to know and love from the franchise, but at a whole new scale. New War Scenarios feature the largest orc armies the franchise has ever seen. Mount War Machines to gain an advantage, or fall to the onslaught of orcs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XFpoJsOkKI