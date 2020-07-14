Popup Dungeon Gets New Trailer Alongside Release Date

We’ve covered Popup Dungeon quite a bit over the years, and its blend of a papercraft world and crafting looks pretty interesting. There’s nothing quite like it out there as you have a world full of customization options for your characters, their objects, and a wide variety of combat options and worlds to battle in. You have things like forests to more unique environments like casinos. We’ll see just how good the game winds up being when it launches on August 12 on PC. The game is available to wishlist on Steam now and you can check out its page on the Humble store as well.