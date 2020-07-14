Sekiro, Dead by Daylight, Hitman, More Third-Party Titles Announced for Stadia

Google today revealed a slate of third-party titles coming to Stadia, including high-profile AAA releases like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Outriders.

Stadia’s game library is set to grow exponentially in the coming months. The library has quickly grown since the platforms rocky launch last year. Thanks to a slew of new titles announced during today’s Stadia Connect, that library is about to expand.

Revealed during today’s Stadia Connect, Google confirmed that AAA games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the Hitman trilogy, NBA 2K21, and Outriders are on their way. There are also plenty of memorable titles that, while not AAA, are great in their own right, including One Hand Clapping, Dead by Daylight, and Super Bomberman R Online.

Here are all the third-party titles announced today:

Super Bomberman R Online (First of Stadia; Fall 2020)

One Hand Clapping (Early Access available now; First of Stadia; Available with Stadia Pro)

Dead by Daylight (September 2020; cross-play with all platforms; cross-progression with Switch and PC)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Season 8 (July 30)

Hitman, Hitman 2 (both September 1), and Hitman 3 (January 2021)

Serious Sam 4 (Stadia and PC only at launch; August 2020)

Outriders (Holiday 2020)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (September 18)

PGA Tour 2K21 (August 21)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Fall 2020)

NBA 2K21 (Fall 2020)

Stadia is available now as part of the $99.99 Premiere Edition. Each game, unless designated as Stadia Pro, must be purchased separately.