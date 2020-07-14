Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Remake Now Available on PC, Switch

Originally released as Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town, the rebranded Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is a full-on remake of the GBA original. In this Story of Seasons adventure, you visit a farm owned by your late grandfather and aim to restore the former glory of the farm itself. Along the way, you’ll find new friends and even romance if you so desire. This entry is long-heralded as one of the finest entries in the long-running series ever, and looks better than ever now. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is available now on the Switch and PC via Steam.