Summer Games Done Quick Schedule Announced

Summer Games Done Quick might be moving online this year, but it’s still going to be as jam-packed as ever. If you’ve been wondering about the schedule, one was just published this week. It showcases the multitude of speed runs you’ll be able to catch live next month.

The link to the schedule is right here. Expect to see a few races, a TASBot plays game and so much more. As with previous Summer Games Done Quick events, the charity stream supports Doctors Without Borders.

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online takes place from August 16 to 23 entirely online via Twitch.