Audeze Announces Penrose Wireless Headset For Xbox and PlayStation Consoles

Audeze is a brand that is well known in the audiophile circles for amazing high quality sound and has recently ventured into video game audio within the last couple years with the gaming headset Mobius. Audeze announced that they are expanding their reach into the gaming world with the Penrose wireless headset. The Penrose is designed specifically with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in mind, with the following features included: Audeze 100mm planar magnetic drivers, broadcast quality microphone, 2.4GHz lossless low-latency wireless, Bluetooth 5.0 (SBC and AAC) and Audeze HQ mobile and desktop app with custom EQ and sidetone toggling. The microphone has been engineered to enhance voice quality for chat and streaming with built-in noise filters that can reduce up to 20dB of background noise.

The Penrose headset comes with a USB dongle that can be connected to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 along with current gen consoles and PCs. The Penrose can also be connected with mobile devises using Bluetooth 5.0 with support of SBC and AAC codecs, both wireless and Bluetooth connections can be used simultaneously to allow users to customize their sound settings in real time using the Audeze HQ mobile and desktop app. There will be two versions of the Penrose headset, the Penrose for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac and Windows PC and the Penrose X for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Windows PC. The Audeze Penrose is available for pre-order at their website for the limited promotional price of $249 for the first 1000 pre-orders compared to the full retail price of $299. The Penrose is expected to start shipping in early September.