Behind the Scenes with Skater XL Pros Included in Game

Skater XL looks to bring a popular skateboarding game back to the industry. It was revealed a while back that the game would include some professional skaters. Tom Asta, Tiago Lemos, Evan Smith, and Brandon Westgate are all playable in Skater XL. They have been digitized into the game with their likeness. A new video was released that takes fans behind the scenes about how all this went down and also interviews the skaters. Using photogrammetry, the process of getting these guys into the game involved use of over one hundred DSLR cameras. Check out the video below.