Codemasters Reveals New Details for DIRT 5, Free Upgrade From PS4 to PS5

DIRT 5 is due to hit in October for the current generation and will launch alongside the next generation consoles when they inevitably release. Today, Codemasters has stated that players who purchase the PS4 version of the title will be granted a free upgrade to the PS5 version. Codemasters has also released a new trailer showcasing the locations and more features. Some of the locations will include Brazil, Arizona and Morocco. The cars will be the most diverse in DIRT history. These will range from 900bhp Sprint Cars to rock bouncers and traditional rally cars. 13 classes in total can be used in Career Mode and local split-screen racing, which includes up to four people. Gymkhana will also make its return to the game along with various other modes listed below. Check out the new trailer below, as well.

Landrush – Circuit-based, rough terrain with jolting jumps and technically challenging sections. Weather and track conditions change on-the-fly during the event to mix-up this pack race mode.

Rally Raid – Controlling machines built for extreme off-road, Rally Raid challenges are point to point with split routes, where drivers can grab some serious air.

Ice Breaker – As the name suggests, players battle short circuits that take place entirely on ice. Throttle control and precise drifting are crucial to master this mode.

Stampede – Hard, unforgiving natural landscape, built for rough-and-ready machines. The layout is unmarked with major undulations over mud and sand.

Path Finder – Another new game mode. Controlled speed and more strategy are the keys to success. Hardcore off-road terrain packed with steep jumps and rock-strewn paths.

Sprint – Amplified racing at its craziest. 900bhp, enormous wings and four different sized wheels. Left turns only on oval and circular tracks. One for the drifters.

Ultra Cross – Varied terrain and unpredictable circuit design. Classic rallycross amplified for the ultimate challenge.