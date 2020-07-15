PUBG Crosses Seventy Million Total Copies Sold

Since the game officially launched on PC at the end of 2017, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has continued to evolve and grow, expanding onto Xbox One and PS4 the following year, along with Stadia back in April of this year.

While there’s still no word on if the battle royale will be making its way to the next generation of consoles, PUBG Corp has shared some up-to-date sales numbers on one of the originators of the highly popular genre. Nearly three years later, PUBG has sold over seventy million copies across all platforms, which is up from fifty million back in June 2018 before the game was also available on PS4. With the game still regularly receiving new content drops and a new game set in the PUBG universe currently in development, PUBG continues to remain in the battle royale conversation alongside Fortnite, Apex Legends and newcomers like Hyper Scape.