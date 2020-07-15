Second Marvel’s Avengers War Table Announced, Beta Dates Revealed

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix today announced a new War Table stream for Marvel’s Avengers alongside new beta details.

The next Marvel’s Avengers War Table stream takes place July 29 at 10am PDT. The entire stream focuses on the upcoming beta, showcasing what players can expect to play when they finally get their hands on the game. New trailers and videos will detail all the content included in the beta. Attentive viewers might also see some hidden details regarding future announcements.

As for the beta itself, Crystal Dynamics released the dates it takes place. It does not appear that the Stadia version is getting a beta.

August 7-9: PS4, Closed Beta, Pre-Order required

August 14-16: PS4 Open Beta; Xbox One and PC Closed Beta, Pre-Order required

August 21-23: PS4, Xbox One, PC Open Beta

Marvel’s Avengers launches September 4 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. Check back on July 29 for more beta details.