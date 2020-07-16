Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Unleashes New Trailer, EP

The newest trailer from Ubisoft sheds some light on Eivor and what awaits them in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Set during the Dark Ages, Eivor leads a viking clan from Norway to escape war and dwindling resources, only to find a new set of conflicts in England. Players will be addressing these conflicts with new such as raids and building a powerful settlement. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release worldwide on November 17 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft as store, as well as on UPLAY+, Ubisoft’s subscription service and Stadia. Assassin’s Creed Vahlhalla will also release on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 upon launch of those consoles. Detailed first impressions can be found in our preview.

In related news, starting tomorrow July 17 will be able to listen to a seven song EP curated from the official soundtrack, featuring original compositions from Jespter Kyd and Sarah Schachner, as well as an original song by Einar Selvik, a name that may sound familiar to fans of the Nordic folk music project Wardruna and black metal band Gorgoroth. The EP will be available to listen to on Spotify and purchase on iTunes.