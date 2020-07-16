Dead Age 2 Now Available for PC on GOG, Steam

The original Dead Age was highly-regarded, and now the sequel is available on PC. The zombie-infested wastelands are back and the sequel is set a decade after the original game. Here, you will defeat the undead and do resource-gathering alongside missions to win the day. The sequel features an open world alongside new locales like bunkers and diners. You will also have more in-depth base management to do things like delegating tasks The combat system has also been fleshed out and random events have been revamped a bit to now be 3D and be more engaging. You can get the game on both Steam and GOG, with a 10% discount for early birds and a 20% discount for those who own the original game.