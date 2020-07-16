Destiny 2: Beyond Light Delayed to November

Bungie today announced that Destiny 2: Beyond Light has been delayed to November.

Like all Destiny titles and major expansions, Beyond Light was scheduled to launch in September. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a September launch for Beyond Light just isn’t feasible. Destiny 2: Beyond Light now launches November 10.

The extra time allows Bungie to create the high quality expansion fans expect from them. Over the coming weeks, the studio intends on unveiling more about Beyond Light and what it also means for Season of Arrivals. As a result of Beyond Light’s delay, Season of Arrivals now ends on November 10.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light launches November 10 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. It launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season. The game features free next-gen upgrades for owners of the PS4 and Xbox One versions.