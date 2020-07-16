Ghost of Tsushima Guide: Bamboo Striking Locations

Hone your blade and your mind as there are numerous Bamboo striking mini-games spread throughout the island of Tsushima. These bamboos are set up where all you need to do is press buttons in a certain order in a short amount of time. These can be challenging as these buttons prompts (going up to 7) can be spread all across your controller, not to mention you only have a short amount of time to put them in. You will be rewarded greatly, though, as you’ll receive an increase in Resolve, which will allow you to perform special attacks and heal yourself. Here are the 16 Bamboo Striking locations throughout Tsushima.

Be warned, we have separated these into three maps, one for each act, so there might be light geographic spoilers.