Ghost of Tsushima Guide: Haiku Locations

Put your mind at ease as there are bamboo weaved mats you can meditate on. These will allow you to put together your very own Haiku poems; while others will increase your health or resolve, this will grant you fashionable headbands with your haiku inscriptions on it. There are 19 to be found around the island of Tsushima and it’s a relaxing break from all the conflict with the Mongols. Please note that some of the Haiku locations aren’t listed because they are story related instances.

Be warned, we have separated these into three maps, one for each act, so there might be light geographic spoilers.