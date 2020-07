There are numerous Inari Shrines spread throughout the island of Tsushima, each one bolstering your Charms that will better yourself in and out of combat. There are a staggering 49 to find throughout the game and all you have to do is follow the adorable little fox as he will lead you to where you can make an offering. Here’s a map of every Fox Den that can be found.

Be warned, we have separated these into three maps, one for each act, so there might be light geographic spoilers.