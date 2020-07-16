Ghost of Tsushima Guide: Lighthouse Locations

The Mongol Empire has taken the vast majority of the island of Tsushima, so it’s up to you to take it back. One step is relighting the lighthouses that they have occupied. These aren’t particularly well guarded, but they are scattered across the coasts of the island. There’s only a breezing eight lighthouses to be found and will help liberate Jin’s people from the oppression of the Mongols.

Be warned, we have separated these into three maps, one for each act, so there might be light geographic spoilers.