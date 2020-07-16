Ghost of Tsushima Guide: Shrine Locations

A nice change of pace from battling the Mongolian Empire, there are numerous shrines scattered across Tsushima that require a good deal of traversal. Jin Sakai turns into Nathan Drake as you’ll be climbing sharp cliffs that no normal man can traverse, and use your grappling hook to make it across large gaps. These will grant you unique and powerful charms that can be put in exclusively to the first two charm slots. Here are the 16 beautiful shrines you can pray to.

Be warned, we have separated these into three maps, one for each act, so there might be light geographic spoilers.