Hello Neighbor Developers Acquired by tinyBuild

Publisher tinyBuild have today announced that they have acquired the development team behind Hello Neighbor. Though rather than simply a studio acquisition, the team formerly comprising developer Dynamic Pixels, have been reorganised into new studio Eerie Guest Studios. On top of the acquisition though, tinyBuild state they plan to invest $15 million into the IP, though part of this sum is based on said acquisition.

What started as a simple case of cat-and-mouse concentrated into video game form, Hello Neighbor has grown over the years into a cross-media franchise that has now spawned two spin-off titles — a prequel, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek as well as the multiplayer-oriented Secret Neighbor — as well as a television cartoon, book series and a soon-to-be table-top bard game and graphic novel alike. The original 2017 Hello Neighbor has previously been released across PC, consoles and mobile devices, with a player-based estimated to be around 40 million.