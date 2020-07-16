Microsoft Discontinuing Xbox One X, Xbox One S Digital Console Production

As the next generation of platforms creeps ever closer, it’s only natural that stock of the current consoles would gradually start to wind down, and we now have our first confirmation of two current models that will no longer be in active production.

After plenty of speculation, Microsoft has now officially confirmed in a statement made to The Verge that the company will be discontinuing the production of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition consoles, while the Xbox One S will “continue to be manufactured and sold globally.” Unless plans change, this seems to indicate that the Xbox One S will be sold as an available option alongside the Xbox Series X when it launches this holiday season, offering a cheaper alternative for new Xbox players in 2020 and potentially longer.

Keep it here on Hardcore Gamer for the latest news on Xbox, including their games showcase next week.