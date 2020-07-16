Remnant: From the Ashes Getting A Complete Edition

Coinciding with the release of the game’s final piece of major DLC — the upcoming Subject 2923 — Gunfire Games’ Remnant: From the Ashes, is planned to get a Complete Edition. Launching on the same day, the Complete Edition to 2019’s mix of third-person shooting and punishing combat — which at present, has reached approximately 1.6 million copies sold — will see both DLC expansions, Subject 2923 and the previous Swamps of Corsus, packaged together with the base game.

Alongside this, we’ve also gotten chance to see more of what players can expect in Subject 2923 so far as setting is concerned. The DLC this time transports players to Ward Prime, where it’s claimed the game’s main story is to be wrapped up. Both Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition, as well as the game’s final DLC, are planned to release on August 20 for PS4, Xbox One & PC. You can catch a glimpse of the upcoming Subject 2923 below.