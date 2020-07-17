Bite the Bullet Getting Highly Limited Arcade Cabinet

Collectors of limited physical edition games, listen up. Are you ready to up the ante and grab a seriously limited arcade machine? Bite the Bullet from Mega Cat Studios is coming!

There will be just fifty arcade machines produced worldwide. As should be expected, a certificate of authenticity will be provided with each. This might be a bit too much for some folks. Fortunately Bite the Bullet is also getting a limited standard and Collector’s Edition on PS4 and Switch. Check the games out via Strictly Limited Games.

Bite the Bullet arcade machines are not up for sale just yet. We’ll let you know when they go live.