Check Out These Official Paper Mario: The Origami King Paper Crafts

The Origami King has launched today, and fans are excited to dive into the latest fold in Paper Mario. Those who might be in love with the more craft side of the title, however, may be interested to check out these origami videos. They’re not straight forward tutorials but those familiar with origami will be able to grasp the folds they’re doing. Check out the many different versions that can be folded such as Mario’s companion Olivia, a Ninja, Hammer Bro, Blooper and even Princess Peach!

Paper Mario: The Origami King is out now on Nintendo Switch. Check out all the cool origami videos below: