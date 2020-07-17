Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Coming to All Platforms

PAW Patrol is a very popular children’s animated series following a group of pups as they come to the rescue of whoever is in trouble. It’s definitely geared towards youngsters and now its biggest fans can look forward to a new video game featuring superhero alter egos because no job is too big and no pup is tool small!

In PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, a mysterious meteor lands from outer space and gives the pups super abilities. Explore the town and journey to Jake’s resort, Tracker’s jungle and more all while using Mighty powers to solve issues and complete missions. It appears some gameplay is based on causal minigame ideas such as collecting treats while avoiding barriers while other areas allow for in-depth exploration. There is also a co-op mode for multiplayer fun.

Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Steam on November 6. Check out the announcement trailer below and pre-order today to prepare for a pawsome adventure.