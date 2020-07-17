Pokémon Eeveelutions Getting Funko Pop!s

Slowly but surely there will be a Funko Pop! for every single Pokémon. There are already several that have been released and more are on the way! Today, Funko revealed a set of popular Pokémon getting the collectible treatment.

First up is the unofficial mascot of the series, the one and only Pikachu. This time it’s in a Super-Sized 18 inch version that will become an electrifying centerpiece for your displays. The others revealed are the original Eeveelutions as Eevee, Flareon, Jolteon and Vaporeon are all looking incredibly adorable.

Each one is set to release in the middle of September but you can pre-order them today and take a closer look below.