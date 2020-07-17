Third Chapter of Visual Novel Flowers Arriving in July

Flowers is a beautiful yuri visual novel series. Unfortunately, it has a slow English release schedule. The first volume arrived in 2016, the second in 2018 and now the third arrives.

Flowers -Le volume sur automne- focuses on Suoh who is trying to uncover a mystery. Answers probably won’t arrive just yet, though. There is still a final chapter to come!

You’ll be able to buy Flowers -Le volume sur automne- on Steam on July 30. It can be wishlisted in the meantime. This is an all ages release meaning you won’t need to search around for a non-existent patch.