Baskin Robbins Pokemon Collaboration Returns in Japan

Although people aren’t going out as often these days for ice cream, anyone in Japan who happens to go past a Baskin Robbins might make a quick stop inside for the Pokemon flavors. These had a short run a while back, but are returning with some new flavors in collaboration with the new Pokemon Coco movie coming out in August. The two new flavors include a soda sorbet and a twist on the regular Pikachu flavor but with gummy Pikachu instead of chocolate. Everything surrounding these is also Pokemon themed with special spoons, cups and even a master or variety set. It’s a shame these are Japanese exclusive, but they’ll be a great summer treat for those looking to enjoy a hot day.

Check out more pictures and information on Famitsu’s announcement here.