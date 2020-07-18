Nintendo Minute Showcases some True Nintendo Fashion

The past few years has led to some rather interesting Nintendo collaborations in clothing and accessories. The latest big one was from Levi’s with a variety of different items. Nintendo Minute is diving into some of these iconic Nintendo clothing items to make their favorite fashion sets in a few different categories of style. Whether or not they’ll be appealing is up for debate, but it’s a creative way to show off love for Nintendo as Kit and Krysta go through their wardrobes to make the most of their gear from over the years.

Check out the fashion-forward Nintendo Minute below: