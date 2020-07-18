Planet Coaster: Console Edition Debuts Gameplay Trailer

Back in 2016, Frontier Developments launched Planet Coaster on PC, a theme park creator and management sim that put a focus on user-created content, which our review called “highly addictive and incredibly fun.”

Since then, the game has produced some truly impressive fan creations for those that are willing to sink dozens or hundreds of hours into it, and now Frontier Developments is looking to bring those opportunities for theme park creativity to current and next-gen consoles. Below is the first gameplay trailer for Planet Coaster: Console Edition, which will be making its way to PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4 and Xbox One this holiday season.