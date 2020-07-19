Tune Into the Nintendo Direct Mini Tomorrow Morning

Fans have eagerly been waiting to see just what other games are coming to Switch, as the games industry as a whole as been slow this year. Fortunately we’re getting a look see tomorrow at a few games coming to Switch thanks to the Nintendo Direct Mini. They’ve stated this stream will focus on Nintendo’s development and publishing partners, so there’s likely to be a lot of good titles in store. It’s planned to air at 7AM PT and 10AM ET so be sure to check it out to see the latest and greatest!

The stream will air on both Nintendo’s Twitch and YouTube, but check back for all the details the direct has tomorrow as well.