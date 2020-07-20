GOG Glaxy 2.0 Gains Epic Games Store Integration

GOG Galaxy has been a fantastic tool for game organization – especially with the 2.0 version adding in integration with Xbox Live. Now, on top of being able to organize your GOG, Steam, and Xbox libraries you can do the same with anything you’ve picked up on the Epic Games Store. So if you’ve been hesitant to use EGS due to is lacking some features, this is a great way to not only check out that storefront and its weekly free games – but also tie those games into GOG Galaxy’s feature set. Even if it’s for something as simple as organizing screens of your favorite games on EGS, this integration makes for a more seamless experience to enjoy all of your PC games in one location.