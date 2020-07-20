Overcooked: All You Can Eat Remasters Both Overcooked Games for Next-Gen

While we’ve heard a fair few already-released AAA games, making their way to next-gen consoles in some form or another, it’s not often that we see the independant corner making some form of similar transition. But it seems Team17 have been prepping an announcement of this ilk for developer Ghost Town Games’ two, party-based Overcooked entries. And from the looks of it, it’s not just a simple port of one or the other title, with the announcement of Overcooked: All You Can Eat — a bundling of the two games together in one package, complete with what is claimed to be a 4K remaster for the upcoming next-gen consoles.

As well as all additional DLC and content released for both games, All You Can Eat boasts over 200 levels — with seven new levels exclusive to the bundle — as well as online functionality for those levels having previously been featured in the first game. The bundle is also targeting 60FPS alongside its increase in resolution. Cross-play in some capacity, is also expected to feature alongside. Overcooked: All You Can Eat is planned for release on PS5 & Xbox Series X, sometime later this year.