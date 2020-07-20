Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin’s Adventure Begins in November

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin finally has a release date. Starting November 10, fans can experience the story of Sakuna the spoiled harvest goddess. After she’s banished to a dangerous island, Sakuna must do her job as a harvest goddess to help both herself and a group of outcast humans survive. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin offers both side-scrolling beat-em-up style gameplay and farming simulator features. Players will have to master both if they want to tame the island and create a new home for the people they’ve been charged with protecting.

The game’s notable features include sides-crolling gameplay that combines both platforming and fast-paced combat; A 3D simulation-style farming mode; a limited crafting system that allows players to make weapons, armor and meals, and a story inspired by Japanese mythology. Fans also have their choice between a digital version and a limited physical version.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin launches on November 10 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.