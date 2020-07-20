Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, Shin Megami Tensei V Coming to Switch Next Year

While it may not be the Persona many fans are hoping for, there are still two SMT titles coming to Switch next year. Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne was announced during Nintendo’s mini direct as on its way to Switch next year. This remastered title brings Nocturne to life on Switch with some upgraded visuals and a brand new way for many players to experience the title. In addition to this Shin Megami Tensei V was shown off and is aiming for a release next year, with a tease at more of the plot in the works.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne is aiming to release in Spring of 2021 with Shin Megami Tensei V also aiming for a 2021 release. Check out the trailers below: